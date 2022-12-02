A Hamilton County General Sessions Court judge said Thursday he would not approve a proposed plea deal in a case involving a road rage incident earlier this year.
"This is absurd," Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes told state prosecutor Natalie Cropp about the proposed deal. "I don't want to tell you how to do your job ... but I will not sign this."
At the hearing, the victim told Starnes she did not agree with the deal reached between the prosecution and defense attorney Arthur Grisham, who represents defendant Michael Harvey.
