Cleveland City Schools announced the final results of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) for the third-grade English Language Arts portion, with an impressive 87% of the 425 third-grade students meeting the requirements for fourth grade without any interventions.
36% achieved proficiency, and 38% qualified for an exemption due to a disability or being English language learners. 13% of students have the opportunity to appeal over the summer.
The district has been investing in providing exceptional tutoring and individual interventions for at-risk students since August. "We have witnessed the tremendous dedication and hard work of our teachers and staff who are invested in our interventions and one-on-one support programs," said Dr. Russell Dyer, Director of Schools at Cleveland City Schools. "We take great pride in our achievements thus far and recognize there is still work to be done."
Cleveland City Schools will be offering a summer academic program for school years K-7, with priority given to students in need of academic interventions. Those wanting more information can contact the central office at 423-472-9571.