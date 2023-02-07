Join Love Without Reason on Friday, February 10th at the Embassy Suites in Chattanooga for their third annual "People Not Products" seminar.
From 9am to 3pm, experts from local, national and international organizations will be present to discuss topics including human trafficking, internet safety, addiction, recovery, and law enforcement technologies.
Keynote address will be delivered by Talia Hansen, a victorious survivor of the "Disappeared Children" from El Salvador's Civil War.
Teens aged 15 and over whose parents believe they are mature enough to process the information are welcome to attend. Registration includes access to vendor booths, swag materials and boxed lunch.
For more information about sponsorships or vendor booths, please email events@lovewithoutreason.org.
Love Without Reason is committed to creating a world free of human trafficking and providing education and training to prevent it.