It was a long and frustrating day for those at Bethel Bible Village. They were shocked when they discovered just how much equipment was stolen.
"Between midnight and one a.m., a red pickup truck pulling a trailer entered our campus and stole a significant amount of landscaping equipment, grounds keeping equipment. The total value is around $35,000," says President Rosalind Connor.
The suspect stole two industrial-sized Kubota mowers, two chainsaws, a blower, trimmer, and a weedeater.
Connor says surveillance video shows the suspect driving straight to the storage building and loading the vehicle with equipment. Then, returned within the hour for the second Kubota mower.
She says the groundskeeping crew knew something was wrong when they saw the locked building was broken into.
"It was just sickening when we realized how much equipment they stole."
Bethel Bible Village is a faith-based non-profit offering residential care, therapeutic services, and education to children in crisis. Connor says they do not receive government funding.
"We get our funding from generous individuals, businesses, and foundations. So for someone to come onto our campus and steal from us at that level, takes away money from the children. That really hurts," she says.
She says the campus is about 50 acres with a tennis court, baseball field, and disc golf course for children to play and for activities.
With the equipment stolen, the organization has to consider what they will do next.
Connor wants the thief to know how this will impact the children in their care.
"They are stealing from children who need care, who need help. And these children come from unfortunate situation," she says. "They are literally taking away money from kids who are in our care."
Connor says the vehicle did not appear to have a license plate and says it is a newer, red truck with black trim.
If you have any information, contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.