After almost a week in chaos, the country of Ukraine is getting even more support. This time from people in Chattanooga with ties to the eastern European country.
"I have been to the places and I know how beautiful it was," said Helen Koshteryk, who moved to Chattanooga with her mother from Odessa in Ukraine four years ago. Her family is still in her home country riding out the now-nightly bombings. "It's hard to leave when you have family there, kids especially."
Ukrainians in the Scenic City showed up to march across the Walnut Street Bridge bearing yellow and blue, the national colors of Ukraine. They performed a song tribute for the country and told the world what they need.
"We never thought it would actually escalate to something like this," said David Markovich, whose father was in Ukraine when the attack happened, but was able to escape to neighboring Poland. "He was waiting in line for over four or five hours. He said he had never seen that many people in one spot."
In solidarity, they marched across the river that divides their new city, with their old ones on their minds and begging the world to help.
"It kills me that I can't be with him and help him get to safety," said Kaitlyn Hennesy, whose adoptive brother escaped the capital city of Kyiv when the attacks began. "Tomorrow he's going back into Kyiv to find and find his three-year-old son."
For them, it's a nightmare come true. Years of conflict have come to a head and their friends, family and loved ones are stuck in its path.
"They don't want to fight and they don't want war anymore," said Koshteryk.
"I'm just worried about their future and my dad's future because it's turned around a little bit," said Markovich.
"I'm just praying for him and hoping that we can get him out of there," said Hennesy.