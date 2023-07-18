Theatrico invites the public to its debut production in a West Village street festival and outdoor performance of the timeless musical "The Fantasticks."
From July 27th to July 29th, the vibrant streets of West Village will come alive with a celebration of theater, music, and community.
Led by CCS Theatre Director Mary Catherine Schimpf, Theatrico offers an experience for theater enthusiasts of all ages.
The Westin Chattanooga on Pine Street will be transformed for the world's longest-running musical, "The Fantasticks" captivating audiences for over five decades with its storytelling and iconic songs.
Theatrico has also partnered with restaurants in The West Village to create dinner packages, allowing you to enjoy a meal before or after the show.
Whether you're a seasoned theatergoer or new to the world of musicals, this unique outdoor event celebrates art, culture, and community for all.
You can visit www.theatricochatt.com/fantasticks for details and to purchase tickets.