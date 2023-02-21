It's a distinction no state wants.
Public restrooms are a necessary evil because when nature calls, you've got to answer.
But that doesn't mean they have to be horrible, nasty places, either.
A recent poll of 3,000 by Lavatory Lab tallied the scores when they asked respondents to rank the public bathrooms in their state on a scale of 1-10.
Overall, Americans rated theirs at a less-than-desirable score of 5.2 out of 10.
Why?
Cleanliness was at the top of the list, which could have been expected.
Dirty toilets, overflowing trash cans, and that infamous bathroom "odor" - none of which are good.
Privacy, or lack of it, was another concern. You're not at home, that's for sure.
Another data point was the lack of supplies; toilet paper and paper towels are essential. We all know why.
And then, there are the toilets themselves. Some work, some don't, and some look like a crime scene.
But which state was the worst?
That dubious honor goes to Wyoming, whose restrooms were ranked the worst in the US, with a 3.5 score out of 10.
But let's not get smug here.
Tennessee was 11th worst in the country, earning a 4.6 out of 10.
Georgia scored 5.4/10, Alabama scored 5.2/10, and North Carolina was rated 5.2/10.
Bringing up the rear as the best in public restrooms was Vermont, where they ranked their public bathrooms at 8 out of 10.
