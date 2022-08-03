The Highway 127 Yard Sale - also known as the World's Longest Yard Sale - is set to start for the 35th year on Thursday.
The yard sale covers almost 700 miles across six states. It starts in Michigan and runs through our area, all the way down to Alabama.
To view the entire 127 Yard Sale route all the way from Addison, MI to Gadsden, AL - CLICK HERE: You can zoom in to view even the smallest of the towns and cities on the route.
You can also view and print directions through the Georgia and Alabama section of the 127 Yard Sale which follows the scenic Lookout Mountain Parkway.More than 2-thousand vendors are participating.
The sale starts Thursday, August 4th, and will last until Sunday, August 7th.