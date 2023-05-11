Residents in the Tennessee Valley can dedicate a flag on Veterans Bridge to a loved one who has served in our nation’s armed forces.
For many years, flags have been flown proudly on Chattanooga’s Veterans Bridge in honor of the men and women who served in our nation’s armed forces.
In response to numerous requests from the residents of Chattanooga, the City has created a program through which individuals may honor veterans by purchasing flags in their names.
A $75 donation will provide a flag which will fly on the Veterans Bridge and a mayoral proclamation recognizing the honoree’s dedicated service.
Due to the limited number of poles, flags will be displayed on a first-come, first-served basis.