The US Secret Service has positions open in Chattanooga

The United States Secret Service is looking to fill several positions across the country, with two of those in the Chattanooga area.
"Would you like to see the world if you like to earn more than $100,000 a year? This is a career for you -- this is not a 9-to-5 job. It's a very challenging career, as I said before, this is very rewarding so don't be discouraged.", said Juan Alicea, Agent in Charge, Chattanooga Secret Service District.
In order to be eligible for the position, there are a few requirements and background checks, but most are standard.
"If you're in good physical fitness, if you have a degree, if you love your Country -- this is the right job for you.", added Agent Alicea
Those interested in applying to one of the positions in Chattanooga can visit the Secret Service website for more information and to submit their application, https://www.secretservice.gov/careers/openings.