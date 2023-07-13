"The core of Project Ready is really exposure. So, we focus on exposing our students to opportunities that they may not have considered without going through our program,” says Terisha Grant.
Grant says they focus on a variety of topics, from basic life skills to financial literacy. She says students will learn about leadership, advocacy, networking, and building resumes.
Grant hopes students will hold on to these skills as they get ready to become the next generation of leaders.
“I hope that our students walk away with the confidence and the knowledge that they are capable when they walk into different spaces, especially in rooms with people that may not necessarily look like them,” she says.
Sarah Concepcion says they are excited to add the mentorship component, because it will enrich the program.
"It's been something that we've always worked towards, having different professionals of diverse backgrounds come into our classroom setting and teach the students on various topics,” she says.
Concepcion says different professionals will be in the classroom to give students exposure to a variety of career fields. Plus, students can develop a professional relationship with the mentors who teach them.
"Somebody who can talk to them about how they're doing academically, how they're doing the social-emotional space of their lives and all those things that are going to provide an opportunity for constant rapport, communication between the student and the mentor," she says.
The program is available for Hamilton County students, grades 10 through 12.
Students must also agree to the following requirements:
- Attend bi-monthly group meetings on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m.
- Participate in fall and spring academic semesters
- Maintain a 2.7 or higher grade point average
- Volunteer at least five hours a semester
- Meet and engage with a mentor once per week
To apply, fill out the Project Ready Mentor form here. The deadline is August 6th.