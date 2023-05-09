The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga held an in-person hiring event with Unum on Tuesday, the final event in their workforce development series.
Last week they held workshops for community members to sharpen their resume and interview skills in preparation for Tuesday's event.
Urban Leagues Senior Manager Anthony Wiley, Jr. says he hoped everyone would be confident in the skills they learned so far.
"The really cool thing about this event, is that we're reducing the time between filing out the application and getting people in the door," he said. "We know that we just came out of a pandemic and not everyone has recovered. This is just one of the Urban Leagues' way of giving back."
Over 50 positions were available.
If you'd like to get involved with the Urban League of Chattanooga, visit their website here.