The Unity Group of Chattanooga hosts wreath-laying ceremony to kick off Juneteenth series

The Unity Group of Chattanooga will host its wreath-laying ceremony at the US Colored Troops Monument in the Chattanooga National Cemetery on Saturday, June 10th.
This event is open to the public and kicks off the group’s Juneteenth commemoration series - which runs through June 19th.
Wreath-laying begins at 1 p.m.
The 2nd Annual Juneteenth National Day Parade will be held on Monday, June 19th. Line up begins at 12:30 p.m. on Peeples Street followed by the Juneteenth National Freedom Day at Miller Park at 1 p.m.
In honor of Juneteenth, The Book & Cover and The Unity Group of Chattanooga are also partnering in a Juneteenth book drive for young readers. Starting May 20th, and leading up to June 19th, community members may purchase a book, or books, for a school aged child from a curated collection of titles about African American history and experiences. The Unity Group of Chattanooga will distribute these books to school aged children in the Chattanooga community at no charge.