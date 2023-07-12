The Speech and Hearing Center adds new Visual Reinforcement Audiometry equipment for pediatric patients

The Speech and Hearing Center has added new Visual Reinforcement Audiometry equipment for its pediatric patients.
The addition allows the center to expand its services to patients.
The expansion provides patients 4 months to 4 years old with stuffed animals to focus on while identifying their needs.
The Speech and Hearing Center has shared seven decades of service with the Chattanooga community.
Since 1953, they have been serving patients while providing equal access.
The nonprofit serves patients of all ages and incomes.
Communication disorders can be more common than many may believe.
"According to the to the American speak language hearing Association 10% of all Americans have a communication disorder of some kind and so, if you correlate that to Hamilton County's population you're looking at 35,000 people and that's a big chunk."