Next year, music lovers will be able to catch their favorite concerts on Choo Choo Avenue.
"We're constantly working on other markets and building other venues but I think for Chattanooga, hopefully, this is our defining piece," said The Signal owner Josh Billue.
When Billue first established The Signal in Chattanooga, he said he always had a plan to help the music industry grow even more.
"It's an ecosystem and you need a strong ecosystem for it to survive," said Billue. "It goes all the way from the small venues up to the large ones. So the healthier that ecosystem is, the stronger the venues, the more shows everybody gets."
Those plans are coming into place this year as The Signal is preparing to move to the Chattanooga Choo Choo.
"We kind of really thought about Chattanooga as a 20 year plan and when we got into the market, we had a building that was okay but I think we wanted something that was more centrally located," said Billue.
He said this new space isn't just great for the location, but it also expands opportunities for concerts and venues.
"We should have more availability for shows and obviously for events, but the best part about it is we're going to have better facilities," said Billue. "The concert facility will feel more like a concert facility. The event space will feel like an event space. So it gives us a chance to add more character."
He said as the opening date for this new Choo Choo venue draws closer, he's excited to watch the cultural and economic impacts it brings to the city.
"This is a culmination of a year planning and putting things together," said Billue.
He said the last concert at The Signal's current location will be in February 2023 and the new location is set to open in April 2023.