Track 29 opened doors in this location nearly two decades ago. Back then, residents raised concerns over the loud music.
The signal's spokesperson, Jeremy Hicks, says those concerns were in mind while renovating The Signal.
"We're not trying to have any noise complaints outside, but we're also not trying to have noise bleed through into other spaces."
It's a new place to enjoy live entertainment in Chattanooga, in a much bigger, open space. Just behind the historic Choo Choo, you'll find the Southside's latest attraction.
"So it's a larger space overall. I think the selling point overall is that we got two spaces that can be used in conjunction together for much larger events, or separately for simultaneous events."
This isn't the first time an event space has been on Choo Choo avenue.
Track 29 opened its doors there in 2011, but became a sore spot for residents due to noise.
In 2014, the Chattanooga City Council worked to address concerns with a noise ordinance, which allowed businesses in the area to keep the volume up, with the proper permits.
While Track 29 closed its doors, Hicks says those concerns were top of mind as they worked to relocate The Signal.
"Track 29 was definitely in a different style of building that doesn't necessarily cut down on noises that leave the building and travels, but this space is more conducive to do that."
Hicks says they're taking other steps to try to ensure everyone can have fun, safely.
"We've got policies to check bags and things like, that so every person that walks through our doors should feel safe," said Hicks.
But most of all, he says he's excited about what spaces like The Signal mean for entertainers passing through the area.
"'Bad Omens' sold out really quickly, 'All-time Low' sold out very quickly; we've got other shows that are sold out," he said. "I think that speaks volumes to like the caliber of artist we could have at this location that was probably not as possible at the old location."