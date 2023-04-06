The Salvation Army to host historic Chattanooga Easter sunrise service

On Sunday, April 9th, The Salvation Army will bring the community together in fellowship with its annual Easter sunrise church service at the Chattanooga National Cemetery to celebrate the Easter message while honoring those who served.
While The Salvation Army’s Citadel Corps Band leads the congregation in song, Captain Mark Love of the Chattanooga Area Command will lead the sermon for the service.
In the event of rain, the service will be moved to The Salvation Army’s Citadel Corps and the decision will be made by this Saturday.
The service will start around 7:17 a.m. as the sun rises over Chattanooga, and chairs will be provided for attendees. Guests are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to park and find a seat. Tasty Donuts will be donating donuts for the service, and The Salvation Army will be providing coffee and hot chocolate.
The Salvation Army’s East Lake Corps will host Easter festivities including breakfast at 10:30 a.m., its Easter service at 11 a.m. and an egg hunt at 12 p.m.
The event is open to families with children of all ages and will include egg hunts for different age groups.
The Salvation Army is accepting donations of plastic eggs and candy for this event and needs volunteers as well.
To volunteer, visit www.csarmy.org/volunteer.
Additionally, donations can be dropped off at the East Lake Corps or Chattanooga Area Command weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please note that both offices are closed on Good Friday.