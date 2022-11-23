The Salvation Army’s Chattanooga Area Command says this Thanksgiving it will prepare over 100 warm meals and distribute them to those in need.
The holiday meals will go to the community shut-ins such as individuals residing in public housing, senior adults in need and others in the Chattanooga area.
Salvation Army personnel and volunteers will deliver approximately 125 wrapped meals to those in need who otherwise would not have a Thanksgiving meal.
The Salvation Army says its kitchen team prepares and wrap meals before they are picked up by the volunteers for distribution. At 9:00 a.m. the meals are prayed over, loaded into vehicles and the Salvation Army personnel and volunteers deploy for delivery to those in need.
Volunteers will pick up the meals at The Salvation Army 614 Corps (Adjacent to the Chattanooga Area Command and near the back of the parking lot) located at 800 McCallie Ave.
Delivery for the Thanksgiving Day Meals will take place from 9-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.