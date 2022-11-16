The Salvation Army is gearing up for a busy season as several of their holiday fundraisers kick into full gear this week.
“Those that might feel alone or those that just can’t help provide for their family to have a great Christmas celebration, we like to step into that role for them," said Capt. Danielle Cunningham.
Cunningham is grabbing red kettles and stockings for what's not only the most wonderful time of the year, but also the most important time of the year.
“We use that money all year to help with those that we serve, we help with the homeless community, we.help with rent and utilizes, we help with food," said Cunningham. "There’s a lot of things going on, we have children’s programs.”
She said there's a couple of different traditions coming back this year, including the Red Kettle Challenge and the Angel Tree.
“We serve children 12 and under and then we serve seniors that are 60 and above so this year we’re serving about 1400 families which is around 3100 angels," said Cunningham.
You can also grab a stocking for a senior in the community.
“You can stuff those with things for seniors and then we give them out to the seniors of the community," said Cunningham. "We do about 1600 of those.”
She said however you decide to give back this holiday season, The Salvation Army needs 600 volunteers in Hamilton County alone.
“We have opportunities for you to help us sort the toys for the Angel tree program, we have opportunities for you to sit at the malls, at Northgate and Hamilton Place, to be at the table and ask people to volunteer," said Cunningham.
For more information on where to find a red kettle or angel tree, you can visit csarmy.org or visit 822 McCallie Avenue.