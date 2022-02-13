The Salvation Army will host a Super Bowl viewing party for people in the area facing homelessness and/or poverty Sunday from 6 p.m to 10 p.m.
The event, which will ensure that underserved Chattanoogans are able to come together to celebrate this American tradition, will feature festive decorations and food donated by Back Road Boys BBQ.
The menu includes barbecue sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, nachos, pizza and sweet tea.
This party also serves to kick off The Salvation Army’s national Love Beyond campaign.
The campaign serves as an invitation to employees, donors, volunteers and anyone who wishes to lend aid to those in need to join the mission of providing love, care and assistance to all who need it.
The Salvation Army hopes to inspire people to help one another in long-lasting, meaningful ways that transcend difficult situations and address unfortunate circumstances.
For more information on The Salvation Army’s work in Chattanooga, please visit csarmy.org or call 423-756-1023.