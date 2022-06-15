The heat in the Tennessee Valley continues to rise which is extremely challenging for those in need.
To serve those in need The Salvation Army has launched 'Beat the Heat' where case workers provide box fans to low-income individuals and families in Bradley, Hamilton and Marion counties in Tennessee and Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties in Georgia.
The Salvation Army case workers are also providing assistance to families struggling to keep on their utilities.
With 'Beat the Heat' the organization is providing the homeless with water at an outdoor hydrating station located at the Chattanooga site, 800 McCallie Avenue.
In Cleveland there are water, shower, and laundry services available to the homeless at the Cleveland site, 437 Inman Street.
If you are need of a box fan or you know someone who needs a fan The Salvation Army asks that you call 423-305-6200 for assistance in Chattanooga and in Cleveland, call 423-308-3467.
To support 'Beat the Heat' The Salvation Army needs donations. Donations can be mailed to the Chattanooga or Cleveland site or online at the 'Beat the Heat' giving page.