The Salvation Army celebrates National Salvation Army Week in partnership with The Chattanooga Lookouts

In honor of National Salvation Army Week, May 15-21, The Salvation Army of Chattanooga will team up with the Chattanooga Lookouts as the community partner of the game on May 16.
Captain Mark Love, The Salvation Army Area Commander, will throw the first pitch at approximately 6:05 p.m. at AT&T Field, kicking off a week of celebration for The Salvation Army.
“The Salvation Army of Chattanooga has been serving its neighbors for 130 years now and strives to reach the needs of every community member,” said Captain Mark Love of the Chattanooga Area Command. “We are blessed to be able to provide for those in need and to be a place of refuge and hope for those who face struggling circumstances.”
Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed a week to recognize the humanitarian efforts of The Salvation Army.
In his speech, President Eisenhower said:
"Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all."
Across the nation and locally, National Salvation Army Week is celebrated to recognize the consistent and relentless work the army does for those in need.
The Salvation Army’s Chattanooga Area Command provides a wide variety of programs and services to assist the local community including the 614 Corps Day shelter, which opens its doors daily to serve those suffering from homelessness; community services, which ensures Chattanooga’s neighbors stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer; youth programs, which assists children after school with athletics or the arts; and holiday programs, which provides gift assistance for children and seniors in need.
Everyone is invited to celebrate National Salvation Army Week with the local army while The Chattanooga Lookouts face off against the Biloxi Shuckers.
The gates open at 5 p.m. for the game.
Tickets can be purchased at www.Lookouts.com.
Join the Salvation Army’s #FightforGood and visit csarmy.org/volunteer or call 423-756-1023 to get involved.