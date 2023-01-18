Parents and families want to ensure their children are safe while participating in sports. The Safe Stars initiative is a collaboration between the Tennessee Department of Health and The Program for Injury Prevention in Youth Sports at The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt that was developed to recognize youth sports leagues that prioritize safety.
The initiative is free and voluntary, and leagues can choose from three levels of recognition: Bronze Star, Silver Star, and Gold Star. Each level has its own set of safety standards that must be met in order for the league to receive recognition. These standards include having an AED on site for all practices and games, background checks on all coaches, emergency action plans, CPR/AED certified coaches, severe weather policy, medical professionals on site for practices and games, pre-participation physical examinations required for athletes, promoting a positive culture concerning behavior, providing risk and safety information/policies to parents/guardians, and more.
For more information about the Safe Stars initiative or to get your child’s sports league involved, visit www.tn.gov/health/article/the-safe-stars-initiative or email SafeStars.Health@tn.gov or call (615)741-7353.