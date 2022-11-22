Dozens of families are still without housing after they were forced to leave the Budgetel last week. Now, several community members and organizations are working hard to help find them temporary shelter, like the REC Project.
The REC project is an all inclusive after-school and home schooling center located in East Ridge. They've been helping families who used to call the Budgetel home.
"Typically we just serve hot meals four days a week, we offer tutoring services, an after school program that gets a little more involved than an after school program," said Founder Christy Chapman.
Chapman was devastated when she learned several of the kids who attend the center would be getting kicked out of their homes.
"These are my babies, like they're here everyday and we're feeding them everyday and we're helping them get through this time in their life everyday and these families that I've been working with 42 kids. We've been working with these families to get them permanent placement and now weeks before everything has been ruined."
She said with the closing of the motel, hundreds of families are now in need of help and she's stepping up to provide what she can. The first few nights she opened up the center and let people sleep upstairs and on couches.
"I'm trying to keep the kids day-to-day as normal as possible, but the half of kids that aren't here have been replaced by adults now. So, last night we had at least 50 people come through here, 12 had to shower," explained Chapman.
She has been feeding people hot meals, booking hotel rooms, taking in their animals and getting them clean clothes. There's been an outpour of community support and now the REC Project is overfilled with donated clothes.
"We do not need more clothes. We do need more gloves, socks, we do need underwear, all sizes, like 2X's."
Even with all the help, families are still struggling to find housing.
"My phone is buzzing right this second. My phone has not stopped, I've been placing people at 1:30 in morning, 4:30 in the morning, 5 in the morning, there's still so many people on the street."
Chapman says it outrageous what's happening to these families and that housing is scarce. She said that several organizations are working to buy properties around the county to house families.
If you'd like to donate any items or money, you can reach out to the REC Project on their Facebook page, here.