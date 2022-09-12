The Real Men Wear Pink campaign kicks off in Chattanooga

All month long through October, the American Cancer Association will be uniting men around the world, including here in Chattanooga, to help in the fight against breast cancer.
Jon Chadwick said the fight against breast cancer is close to his heart. His wife was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer.
"The American Cancer Society has done a number of things over the years including being corely responsibly for the funding that saved my wife's life," said Jon Chadwick, Chairmen of Real Men Wear Pink Chattanooga.
For the past eight years, a group of Chattanooga men have participated in the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Chadwick said it allows men to raise awareness to fundraise and take action against breast cancer. Each member encourages the community to donate towards their individual campaigns.
"We've got 13 ambassadors to Chattanooga and they've already done an amazing job."
Chadwick was the top fundraising Real Man in 2021, raising $70,000 and ranking sixth in the nation. As a whole the group had a record breaking year raising $160,000.
Chadwick is the now chair for this year's campaign and hoping they can raise the bar.
"We have a public facing goal that we want to raise about $170,000," said Chadwick.
The men plan to raise the funds through reaching out to friends, sharing testimonies and events like their Havana Nights at the Chattanoogan Hotel on September 30th. Funding from the American Cancer Society goes towards cancer treatments that is saving lives.
Chadwick said it's not just about the money though.
"We have an opportunity to be able to raise that awareness level again and say hey, make sure you're getting your mammograms, make sure you understand what this mission is about and thank you so much for your support and continuing it," he explained.
As of Monday morning, the Real Men Wear Pink Chattanooga has raised over $60,000. If you're interested in helping them fight against breast cancer, click here.