The Pop Up Project in bringing Prom 2022 to Chattanoogans!
This nonprofit says this is a fundraiser to support all the amazing things TPUP does in the Tennessee Valley.
Prom will be held in an old gymnasium located on East Main on June 25th from 8 p.m.-midnight.
You can expect tacky decor, an Olan Mills inspired photo booth, stellar tunes, an open bar which includes spiked punch and a keg.
Also, two individuals with the most fabulous attire will be crowned Prom Royalty and win a special prize!
The Pop Up Project's purpose is to create a vibrant, diverse, and sustainable arts economy.