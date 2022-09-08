The history of Mill Town will come to life through a new immersive performance experience dancing onlookers through the 1916 building.
A vision of two childhood friends is coming to light at The Coosa Mill through performance art, inspired by the history of the mill.
"It started with literally two dancers on a street corner and a Bluetooth speaker popping up around town hence the name, because we couldn't think of anything better. And it has progressed in ways we could not have imagined," Jules Downum, The Executive Director of the Pop-Up Project.
It is now a company of 25 dancers. It started five years ago and their projects generate hundreds of thousands of dollars for the arts every year.
Jules Downum and her business partner and co-founder, Mattie Waters Cofield, were former dancers.
"I was in New York and she was in California and we came back here and we were like 'wow, what do dancers do here?' And performing artists in general, but specifically dancers were our passion and we realized there really wasn't a way for artists to make a living here as performing artists...so we wanted to change that," she said.
Their next project is bringing The Coosa Mill to life with live music, dance, and art.
Collier Construction is working to develop The Mill Town community and will be adding renovations to Coosa Mill to make it safe to perform and host events in.
"They kept hearing over and over again that this building was scary and they were looking to change the communities relationship with this building. He thought well, what better way to do that than to get artists in the space, to create experiences," she said.
Downum said after doing research the history of the mill will be displayed in the performances.
"We did archival research about millwork in the south and millwork in general. It was one of the biggest employers in the south in the earliest 20th century," she said.
The history of the town surrounding the mill will also be presented.
"We did interviews with some people that used to live or work in this area. Mills had their own neighborhoods attached so the homes were owned by the mill companies and they would provide daycare and schools and people really had communities around the mills," she said.
There will be four performances at the mill starting September 17th and a big immersive event in November taking over all three floors of the mill.
For tickets and more information click here.