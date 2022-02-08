The North Georgia Animal Alliance has helped more than 5,000 dogs and cats find local homes. They are a non-profit organization ran by volunteers but a theft has set them back. Hundreds of dollars of equipment were stolen from their unit at a North Georgia storage facility.
"They're all just devastated because it's we're always just, you know, on a shoestring budget anyway um pretty much hand to mouth
and we're always trying to raise money for the organization and then something like this happens and it's just kinda a big setback and disheartening," Dave Mayo, Dog Coordinator of North Georgia Animal Alliance said.
He said the organization is doing all they can to make up for the theft they dealt with at their storage unit. Their original unit had problems with the door. They moved to the unit next to it. This one was broken into.
"We're not sure when but someone broke in and stole a bunch of stuff out of the unit," He said.
They had a padlock on the unit but detectives say the doors are easily adjusted with just a push and thieves were able to get in. A volunteer went to the unit Thursday and the lock was still attached but the items were stolen.
"Everything that was left which was really not a whole lot...we moved it out and we're working on trying to find a new storage facility where our things will be safer," He said.
Dog and cat crates and carries, kitty litter, adoption event tents, new dog strollers in boxes, and other various items for the foster pets were some of the items stolen.
"If they wanted to give it back that would be great. I have a feeling that it's already been cast to the four winds and will never be seen again," He said.
The Organization took to Facebook asking for donations and help to replenish these stolen items. The response was overwhelming raising over fifteen hundred dollars in just two days. The organization would love to get an empty building in Northwest Georgia to have a place they can use for storage, meetings, and house animals on a temporary basis.