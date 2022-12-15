One of Hamilton County's most successful schools finally has a new home after decades of delays. Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts will begin the new year free of leaks, pests, and disrepair. It's sure to be day of celebration for families and staff members, who say it's worth the wait.
Starting in January, the doors will officially open at the school's new location on Jersey Pike off Highway 58, the former home of Lakeside Elementary. Renovations and additions have transformed this building into what will soon be the county's newest high school.
The magnet school was established in 1991, in what was supposed to be a temporary location. CSLA moved into the long-closed Elbert Long Elementary building, with promises of a new school in the near future. By 1999, the school board's facilities report listed CSLA in the top 5 priority list for a new school. Twenty-four years later, that dream is finally coming true. There had been various stops and starts, with proposed new construction on the current site, a move to current facilities at Tyner and Brainerd, and even a move to Northgate Mall among the proposals. Parents eventually identified the Lakeside site as a potential home, and Hamilton County officials agreed to fund the additions and renovation.
Throughout its history, CSLA has posted high academic scores with strong parental participation. As a K-8 school, many of its students went on to graduate from the Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences, other public schools, or various private schools. Now parents are finally getting their wish. CSLA has already expanded to 10th grade, and will be a full high school in two years. Principal Krystal Scarbrough says most students, who had opted to attend either Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences or private schools, will now be able to graduate from CSLA.
The new school location offers facilities and programs that were unavailable in the crowded, outdated old campus. A new soccer field, that could eventually host a football team. A brand new, regulation sized gymnasium. A bright new cafeteria, a spacious library, science labs, playgrounds, and room to grow.
Since the beginning of this school year, the opening has been gradual. Elementary students are already enjoying the new surroundings, with middle and high school students moving in after the holiday break. After more than two decades of being leapfrogged by other schools farther down the list, CSLA can now boast of facilities of which students, families, and teachers can be proud.