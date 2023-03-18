Locals enjoyed live music, food, and vendors at the National Black Market this weekend.
The market was held at the First Horizon Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. It was the first time the market came to the city.
The National Black Market aims to celebrate black entrepreneurs and businesses across different cities.
Shawnice Beard runs Callies Avenue, an online clothing brand she started in honor of her daughter.
"Letting people know Black businesses are here and there are people out here to support us on our journey," said Beard.
Beard says the market is an opportunity to showcase her brand in front of faces she may not reach online.
"Being here today is important for us, for the exposure; we're getting new eyes on our business, connecting with other like-minded businesses and customers," she said.
Reaching and growing your brand can be challenging when deciding to start a new business venture.
Carlos Partee and Javvon Jones, the market's founders, wanted to help others after facing similar struggles.
"We put our heads together; if we're going through the same problem, I'm sure there's plenty of other businesses going through the same problem looking for a platform, looking for a voice, looking for someone to help them get their business to the marketplace," expressed Carlos Partee.
The duo started the Nashville Black Market in 2018, and since then, it has seen great success as the market has drawn out thousands of customers year-round.
In 2022, the two decided to go national, driving to different cities to expand their services to others.
It's one event that Partee says can be life-changing.
"Doing this market was going to help her pay her bills; it was going to help her fund her family for the rest of the month. A one-day event, and people are making their brick-and-mortar rent in a few hours, just being able to see the looks on their faces and seeing them leave from here and see opportunity," said Partee.
It's an experience they hope to bring across the globe.
"It gives us the push just to keep going to do things more like this as much as we can, city to city and state to state," said Javvon Jones.
There is no word yet on where the market is headed, but the founders say they plan to return.
