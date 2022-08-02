Last quarter's GDP report could signal a recession is on the way, but economists differ on whether all the variables are lining up for that.
GDP contracted by 0.9% last quarter, which follows the preceding quarter's shrinking rate at 1.6%.
The most common definitions signal that to be a recession.
"Two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth is a rule of thumb," said UTC finance professor Bento Lobo. "It's not really necessarily precisely the rule of thumb."
Instead, Lobo said, most indicators point to pretty decent economic health, which wouldn't be the case in a recession.
"It is not at all clear to me that this is anything like a recession right now," said Lobo. "Typically, the big marker of a recession is a growth of unemployment. People losing their jobs."
Unemployment rates are at the lowest they've been in years, hitting 3.6% last month.
But still UBS, an investment banking company, estimates a 40% chance of a recession in the next year.
Lobo said if we do see that, it will likely be short-lived.
"If we can get through a shallow recession in the next six to eight months, hopefully, we then embark on a long period of expansions," said Lobo.
The GDP report that was released this month was advanced, meaning all variables haven't been fully-analyzed. The full report is scheduled to be released in September, when Lobo expects to see positive GDP growth, instead.
The poor economic conditions appear to be fueled by higher gas prices and rising interest rates that curbed spending.
Lobo added the way to get ahead of that is to curb discretionary spending, like vacations and nights out, to make room for the things you do need.
"That is going to hurt people's pocketbooks," said Lobo. "People are going to have to make some decisions."