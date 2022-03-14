The McKamey Animal Center is sounding the alarms as they continue to face a capacity crisis. The center's Executive Director Inga Fricke says, ideally they would like to have 175 dogs or less in their care. Right now, they have between 250 to 300 dogs.
Fricke says they have more dogs coming into the center than are being adopted or fostered. In the 20 years she's worked with shelters Fricke tells Local 3 News, she's never seen anything like this.
Like many other issues that have popped up in the last two years, the problem began during the pandemic. Everyone who wanted a pet, got one, but now all the pet homes are filled and there's a huge decline in people adopting.
Fricke says things aren't looking any better with the rise in gas prices, inflation and staffing shortages.
"It takes us about $20 dollars per animal to feed it and care for it per day and obviously those numbers keep rising. Our dog food is increasing and we're actually experiences shortages in that. Our animal protection officers spend their days out on the road, roaming the city and as gas prices increase those expenses go up," explained Fricke.
There's no clear solution to this influx of dogs, but Fricke says more adoptions, more fostering and more national transports would be a tremendous help.
If you're on the fence about adopting, the center has plenty of programs to help you decide if a furry four-legged friend is right for your family. If you are ready to adopt a furr baby, the McKamey Animal Center is holding an adoption event this Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. or you can also call (423) 305-6500.