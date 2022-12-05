The man accused of killing Jasmine Pace, 22, is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Tuesday. Jason Chen is currently being held at The Silverdale Detention Center without bond. He is charged with criminal homicide.
Here's how we got to this point:
Tuesday, November 22:
Jasmine's story began when she left her parents' house. Her family believed she may have gone off to mourn a recent family death. Police were able to determine that she had gone to Chen's apartment in Northshore Chattanooga, but hasn't been seen since.
Wednesday, November 23:
Early the next morning, around 2:15, her mother said she got a text message from Jasmine with her location. She was at The Lofts at Tremont. Neighbors told police they heard a woman's scream around the same time from Chen's apartment, but did not call police.
Chen can be seen on surveillance video buying cleaning supplies from a nearby Walgreens. Someone wearing the same hoodie as him can be seen driving Jasmine's car to the Signal View Apartments on Mountain Creek Road.
Her mom got messages from Jasmine's phone saying she planned to go visit a friend in South Carolina. The friend later told family that she had no plans for Jasmine to visit and that she actually lives in Kentucky.
Thursday, November 24:
Jasmine does not show up to Thanksgiving dinner, worrying family as they said it was very out of character for her.
Sunday, November 27:
Jasmine's mom found her car at The Signal View Apartments on Mountain Creek Road and reported Jasmine missing.
A Facebook post made family even more suspicious. A post to Jasmine's account claimed she was with that same friend her family said Jasmine was not with. The post also included a private photo her family said she would never post publicly.
Dozens of family members and volunteers searched the area for any sign of Jasmine, they continued searching where they knew she was that night. Her story quickly took off on social media, leading to hundreds of tips to police.
"If she's wanting time away from family, just reach out and let us know she's safe," Gabrielle Pace, Jasmine's sister told Local 3 News the Monday after she was reported missing. "She can take as much time as possible, we just want to know that she's okay."
Police found several blood stains, glass fragments, Jasmine's belongings and opened cleaning supplies inside of his apartment.
"We want her home and we want her safe," Bailey Putman told Local 3 News. "Her mom has not an ounce of sleep. I don't think she has ate."
Tuesday, November 29:
About a week after Jasmine Pace went missing, Jason Chen was arrested at a family home in Nolensville, Tennessee.
Wednesday, November 30.
The next day, police announced they were considering Jasmine's case a homicide even before they were able to find her.
"Our main concern is Jasmine," Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said during a press conference on Wednesday, November 30. "Our main concern is her location."
Wamp announced she was pursuing first-degree murder charges.
"Jasmine has a voice through the state of Tennessee, through myself as district attorney," she said. "And we won't stop until we see justice in this case."
Thursday, December 1:
Police find Jasmine Pace's body along Suck Creek Road in Chattanooga. Police have released very little details about this investigation, including what led police to Jasmine's location and where they were able to find her, specifically.