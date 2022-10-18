The Lookout Comedy Festival returns to Chattanooga for a third year on Wednesday.
"Each year has been a whole bunch of comics coming into Chattanooga at once from all over the country we opened up to submissions this time and we took one-hundred and nine submissions from up-and-coming comics and we took the best twenty," Donnie Marsh, Producer and Organizer of the Lookout Comedy Festival said.
Local Chattanooga comedy stages will see the likes of comedians from all over the country this week.
"The Lookout Comedy Festival is a small local business. We've got local sponsors who have kicked in a little bit of swag and gifts for the comics but this is really a labor of love for live comedy. Covid decimated the live performance industry and comedy was no exception," Marsh said.
After the pandemic rocked the industry, the comics are laughing their way back onto the stage.
"Hopefully, the comedy festival draws people out to these local shows that we have and to shows like the Comedy Catch," He said.
Known comics like Sean Patton, Shane Torres, and Dylan Vattelana will bring their talents to the area.
The shows will take place at different venues throughout the week ending on Saturday night.
"In addition to those headlining shows, we've got showcases that are really just a buffet of all of these up-and-comers who are doing 8-10 minutes a piece and so our audience when they buy a ticket to one of these shows, they get a festival pass, they get to see all of these comics who are guaranteed - some of them - to be huge one day," He said.
Some of the performances will take place at Wanderlinger, Boneyard, and Tremont Tavern.
Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the Chattanooga Library.
For a full list of performances and tickets click here.