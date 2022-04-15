The Lenten Cross Project volunteers end their 40 days of prayer for prisoners

Holy Thursday marked the official end of Lent and now Christians prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.
At Chattanooga Endeavors, volunteers have been praying for the incarcerated - in hopes their prayers bring strength & re-direction.
"They are a behind-the-scenes support system that the inmates or their families may never see but it's a foundation and it's very important," Colleen Liberum, volunteer with the Lenten Cross Project said.
She got involved after some of her family members were incarcerated. Prayer helped brighten her family's days during that time.
"That's really what got my family through. I know there were people praying for my children and the ones that were in my family and it makes a difference and I wanted to make a difference and payback," She said.
Chattanooga Endeavors is an organization that helps former offenders integrate back into daily life.
The Lenten Cross Project consisted of 150 people praying during the forty days of Lent for two-hundred and fifty-eight people incarcerated in Hamilton County.
"What I know in my heart is that it matters. Although we don't always see the results physically, I believe that spiritually there is a change being made in the lives of people we are praying for..the families we are praying for I just believe there is change taking place," Donna McLin, a volunteer said.
Volunteers received text messages and e-mails with scripture and prayer at ten in the morning each day.
Each week, their prayer focus changed. It started with prisoners and then included families, victims, and even guards.
"We all have struggles and stories. we all need love and forgiveness...we all need each other. so that's my 40 days of Lent leading to Easter joy, I hope for all to rise from darkness to light," Betty Johnson, a volunteer said.
The next Lenten Cross Project will begin on the first day of Lent in 2023.To all celebrating...Happy Easter.