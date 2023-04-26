The University Of The South is experiencing a baby goat boom this week as 30 goats strut their stuff on the campus farm. The goats will be helping to reduce stress and anxiety around exam and reading days with goat yoga sessions and petting sessions.
The University Farm, located a half-mile from campus, is home to the goats and helps the university practice sustainability.
The goats not only help reduce stress on campus, at the farm they also help to keep the soil healthy, as well as a compost heap that handles food waste from McClurg, Stirling's Coffee House, and more spaces around the campus.
The farm also features an aquaponic system, which uses fish manure to nourish plants, and the larvae of the black soldier fly to reduce the size of the compost pile.
The University Farm is open to visitors and is a place to learn more about agroecology and sustainability.
More information is available on their Facebook https://www.facebook.com/UniversityFarm/ or website, at farm.sewanee.edu.