The most recent flash flooding event on Wednesday dropped as much as 4-6" of rainfall across portions of the Tennessee Valley. Roadways, low-lying areas, and local farmland all took on excess flood water. The water has since receded, but the saturated ground left behind can slow down food production for local farmers.

"If the ground is really wet, a tractor can get stuck. Which means we have to wait to use the tractor to prepare our fields for fall, so it pushes back our planting and harvesting date," said Courtney Parker with Crabtree Farms.

Saturated grounds can put farmland at the risk of flooding, which can lead to additional issues.

"The way that it affects us is that it flows down the slope of the land into our backfield and completely saturates the soil. It also causes a lot of erosion in between our rows," said Parker.

Clay soil is the most common in our area and is known to drain poorly. Over time, farmers can balance their soil with organic compost such as manure to reduce the time that the ground remains saturated.

"Most of the soil around here is clay, which means that whenever it rains we are holding onto the water a lot longer compared to places that don't have clay in their soil," said Parker.

Farmers also plant cover crops such as clover and oats as a protective measure to reduce flood-related damages throughout the rainy season.