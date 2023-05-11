The Hot Chocolatier opens new location in St. Elmo

The Hot Chocolatier’s St. Elmo location is officially open.
Chattanoogans can stop by for sweets and treats at 5525 St. Elmo Ave.
Due to staffing needs at the St Elmo shop, their Market Street location will be closed for a couple of upcoming Tuesdays.
The St. Elmo location is currently requesting feedback from customers on what the location's hours should be.
Right now it is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Hours in St. Elmo will be extended once they have enough staff.
Both locations are hiring at this time.
Follow the location-specific Instagram page for hours and important information.