The Hope Community Fridge will have a grand opening on Saturday from 1pm-3pm. They are a free resource with food and household items available, open 24/7, to those who need help.
The Fridge is able to function thanks to the community members who donate items. Founder Chaney Lanham created the resource to make items more accessible to the surrounding area. There is no requirement of those needing help.
"Food insecurity is a big issue, anywhere really, and so she just wanted to provide a resource to the community to help," said volunteer Priscilla Dickey.
The Hope Community Garden partners with the Fridge for an easy flow from produce to fridge. The Fridge uses a plot of land to help stock their own resource. People can also purchase a plot of land through Wesley Memorial Church, which can be used for a year, to plant their own food.
If you would like to donate money, visit the Hope Community Fridge's social media here. If you would like to make a donation, Dickey asks that food is within the expiration date and any cooked items are labeled with ingredients.
Saturday's grand opening will have food, arts and crafts, raffle prizes for donors, a live painting of the fridge, and an insurance agent available for the elderly and for people with disabilities.
"I'd say a loud 'thank you.' It's a great resource for the community and it's amazing that people are using your own money to help other people," said Dickey with a smile.
In February, they will have a seed swap event where the community can pick up free seeds for their own garden.