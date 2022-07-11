Coosa Mills will hold a series of music, theater, and dance event with local artists and performers this fall.
'Concerts At Coosa' will be on Friday throughout September and October with classical performances, indie pop concerts, and the official album release party for the local pop artist Jenna DeVries.
A historical telling of the mills and the surrounding neighborhood will be in November. 'If These Walls Could Talk...' will feature a fully immersive performance with original dance, installation art, projection mapping, aerial artistry, and live music where you will be free to explore the mill.
On July 18 at 8 a.m. tickets for each performance will go on sale. Visit milltownchattanooga.com to purchase tickets.
'Concerts At Coosa':
- September 3 at 7:30 p.m. - Classical x Candlelight with Ben Van Winkle and The Figment
- September 17 at 7:30 p.m. - Opera x Candlelight with David Tahere and Rebekah Howell
- October 15 at 8:00 p.m. - An Evening with Mon RovÎa
Friday, October 29 at 8:00 p.m. to midnight - Haute Halloween with Jenna DeVries
'If These Walls Could Talk...'
- Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 20 at 2:00 p.m.