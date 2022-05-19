The Half Ironman Chattanooga returns this weekend

The finest athletes will visit us here in Chattanooga this weekend for the half Ironman Chattanooga.
The race begins Sunday morning, and the day is expected to consist of community support and extremely determined athletes.
These races will leave up to the full competition in the fall, which is double the distance.
The Executive Director of the Ironman Foundation Audra Tassone says Chattanooga's community is incredibly supportive.
"We've been here for multiple years we have two races here. I was involved in the operations side of it many years ago, so I've become very close with the stakeholders and just overall we just love the community."
The Ironman Foundation has held two competitions for the last seven years in Chattanooga.
Sunday's race will be 70.3 Miles.
In the Fall, the full Ironman of 144.6 miles will be completed with the swimming, biking, and running portions of the the course.
The organization says the race helps the local community, too.
"We're distributing over 25,000 dollars here through volunteerism grants and total givebacks over 600,000 dollars," Ironman Foundations's Community Relations Specialist Dana Labozzetta said.
Organizers say funds are distributed locally to non-profits that help with the event and bring a significant economic impact to local businesses.
The organization is also breaking barriers by kicking off their new program, Race for Change.
Tassone says the goal for 'Race For Change' is to increase diversity in the sport.
"We're kicking off our relay teams here, and on top of that we are going to host a swim clinic at the downtown YMCA for 30 kids. We are giving back 115 swim summer programs."
A stretch of the competition will also support Gold Star Families who have lost their love ones serving in the military.
"The Gold Star initiative is where we have a veteran athlete carry the American Flag during the run portion of the race, and then they'll present it to Gold Star Families at the finish line," Labozzetta said.
Athletes will start with a 1.4 miles swim in the Tennessee River and exit at Ross's Landing.
Next, they will bike fifty-six miles and finish with running 13.1 miles through downtown Chattanooga.
Spectators are encouraged to join the athletes along the route to bring them some Chattanooga cheer.
