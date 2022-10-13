Fall is here and one local organization is pulling out all the stops to keep Soddy-Daisy beautiful with fun fall events for the community.
Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful is a non-profit organization that is hosting this weekend's Great Pumpkin Chase 5k and a Fall festival.
"The Great Pumpkin Chase is actually three different events. It will be a 5k, which you can walk or run, a one-mile walk, and a kids trick-or-trot for children who are 12 and under," Jim Stewart, Co-Founder of Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful said.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, The Great Pumpkin Chase to support the Mary Ellen Locher Breast Center will happen at eight in the morning on Saturday, October 15th.
"We are excited to be working with the Mary Ellen Locher Breast Center. They are going to have their mobile mammography coach here for the fall festival," He said.
Saturday will start with the Great Pumpkin Chase 5K which includes runners, walkers, families, and even pets.
"There are no age restrictions across our 3 events again, everyone is welcome. You can walk with your dog you can walk with your stroller. There is no excuse not to join us on Saturday," He said.
Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful, has partnered with, Sparc, to encourage disabled athletes to compete too.
Following the races, a fall festival filled with vendors, food trucks, live music and much more will fill the Soddy Municipal Park starting at ten in the morning.
"It's going to be really fun for everybody we're going to have a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, pumpkin carving, costume contest, a little train going around, live music," Cindi Sanden, Co-Founder of Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful said.
The mission of the organization is to keep the community green and clean through all of its efforts.
"One of our sponsors NewTerra Compost is actually going to be helping us compost all of the pumpkin waste. We have about 100 pumpkins that are going to be delivered by Barn Nursery so...actually, that's another thing, it's going to be donation based so any child can get a pumpkin and carve it at the event, and then all of that waste will be composted. And also, they're going to be helping the 5K compost their cups. We're not going to be using any single waste plastics," She said.
The event has more than three hundred participants registered and the organization is still encouraging volunteers to sign up.
All proceeds raised from the 5K will be donated to the Mary Ellen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial Hospital.
A link to participate and more information can be found here.