Last call for Georgians to buy tax-free gas — fill up before January 11!
Governor Brian P. Kemp’s seventh executive order, extending the gas tax suspension, will come to an end Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Georgia is already feeling a pinch at the pump, after seeing a spike at the pump after the holidays of $2.77 for a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.
That means filling up a 15-gallon tank will cost you just over $41.
"For the first time in months, Georgia pump prices increased across the state. Primarily due to the winter storm that just passed which caused refineries in the South to close," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "Still, Georgians are paying almost $5 less for gas than this time last year. Georgia gas prices will also rise once the state ends its gas tax suspension on Jan. 10. How high pump prices will go after the increase is yet to be determined."
Fuel will be 30cents per gallon higher, or back to normal effective 12AM Wednesday.