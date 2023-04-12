On April 16th, Chattanooga will be hosting the first Walnut Street Bridge Festival. The festival will be taking place on one of the longest pedestrian bridges in the world and will include shopping, food, interactive activities, music and much more.
Entry is free and there is the option to park downtown or at Coolidge Park if necessary, but all are welcome. You can register for free entry tickets on Eventbrite and learn more about the event on the official website. Vendors, entertainers and sponsors can sign up on the website as well.
So put on your walking shoes and join the Chattanooga community for a day full of fun.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walnut-street-bridge-festival-tickets-500214915277