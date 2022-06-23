Summer is officially here, and kids across the Tennessee Valley are ready to get outside and play. During the summer months, temperatures routinely exceed 90 degrees.
As the air temperature warms, so does the temperature of playground equipment. Playground equipment tends to absorb heat and can reach temperatures exceeding 150 degrees.
Anything above 110 degrees is considered dangerous and can result in serious burns, especially in younger children.
Firefighter Allen Green with the Chattanooga Fire Department encourages parents to test the equipment before allowing their children to play.
"Test the materials, you know you can put your hand on the slide, put your hand on the monkey bars, on the swings even the rubber mats here. Touch and see. If it's too hot for you the parent, it is going to be too hot for the kid," said Green.
If the playground equipment is deemed safe, Green recommends keeping a close eye on your child if they are playing in the heat for a long period of time.
Heat exhaustion can set in quickly, causing dehydration, confusion, and an increased risk of passing out.
When your child starts exhibiting these symptoms, it is time to go inside.