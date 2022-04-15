This holiday weekend, your favorite food on the table could not only be harder to find, it will also cost you a lot more.
Record inflation rates and higher production costs are leading to higher costs at the checkout lines.
"Eggs and dairy, things like that, are definitely at least a couple dollars more than they usually are," said Krysta Murillo, who was food shopping on Signal Mountain.
The US economy recorded an 8.5% inflation rate this year, the highest since the 1980's. That's caused the average cost of groceries to hit near-record numbers.
The US Department of Agriculture estimates Easter dinner staples like ham and vegetables could cost as much as 8% more compared to last year.
"My husband and I are retired, so we're on a fixed income and we are surprised every time we go to the grocery store." said Linda McLean, who had just finished up shopping for the holiday weekend. "It's disheartening for people, especially with a lot of children. I don't know how they do it."
Shoppers are expected to spend millions more on the same goods this year, when inflation rates were already reaching records. The cost of eggs are up as much as 3.5% this year, candy in Easter baskets are up as much as 4%, while meats can cost you up to 7% more this year.
"It just cuts into the bottom line," said Murillo. "You need them, so you pay the extra. It's kind of like gas."
It could make for quite an Easter surprise as shoppers adapt to the sticker shock.
"You can't run out and have steak five nights a week," said David Roddy, the former Chattanooga Police Chief whom Local 3 News ran into Friday. "So you do find ways to where you do find something a little cheaper."
The Federal Reserve expects the already record inflation rates to get even worse throughout the year. Those rates aren't expected to return to normal until at least 2023.
"It just makes you angry when it's such a big jump," said McLean. "If it was a little bit at a time, you would be a little more accustomed to that happening."