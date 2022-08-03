The City of Chattanooga announced a partnership with the Trust for Public Land to create park equity in the community.
Chattanooga is one of the six cities in the country included in the program to improve park equity. The program is part of the 10-Minute Walk campaign that works to ensure no one has more than a 10-minute walk to a clean and safe park.
Mayor Tim Kelly says, "our parks and green spaces make us physically and mentally healthier which is something we learned definitively through the pandemic they connect us to nature and they connect us to each other while ensuring a cleaner and greener Chattanooga for everyone."
The park is set to be build on Provence Street. It will have educational opportunities, natural walkways, and areas for children to play.