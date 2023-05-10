The Chattery to host its first market of 2023 focused on self-care

Just ahead of Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 13th, The Chattery will host its first shopping market of the year focused on self-care.
The Chattery’s Self-Care Saturday market will feature vendors and activities to promote different elements of self-care.
The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Chattery’s classroom space (1800 Rossville Ave, Suite 108).
Admission is free.
The Chattery’s Self-Care Saturday market will highlight a variety of local businesses and activities focused on mind, body and soul. Vendors and activities include:
- BLOOM CBD - all-natural bath bombs
- Coffee tastings with Goodman Coffee (two times available: 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.)
- Divine Purity Aurapothecary - products to help you achieve the ultimate self-care
- Journaling station with Upstate Mississippi
- Manicures by Millennial Nail Bar
- Massages from Katz Massage
- Maven Table - a delicious collection of crafted balsamic cocktail mixers
- Tarot readings by Intuitive Empowerment
While entry into the market is free, some add-on activities require payment. A fee is required to secure a spot for manicures, tarot readings, and coffee tastings. Prices for those activities are as follows:
- Manicures: $35 (pre-book) & $45 (day of and based on availability)
- Tarot readings: $44
- Coffee tastings: $25
“As an organization and as founders, we’re prioritizing self-care this year personally and professionally,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “While difficult, we realize how important it is to make an effort to prioritize our physical and mental well-being and want to help others realize the same.”
The Chattery is gifting one lucky shopper a chance to win a 30-minute manicure to utilize while at the market. The giveaway is currently underway on the organization’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and will end on Thursday, May 11, at 5 p.m. A winner will be announced Thursday evening.
For additional updates on The Chattery’s Self-Care Market, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.