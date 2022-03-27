The Chattanooga River Market is back this spring and it's known for being a strong way to support local businesses.
Every weekend vendors pop open their tents and set up their tables on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. For Sassy Sweets owner Aaron Lyons this is her first time selling at the Chattanooga River Market and she says so far she's off to a good start.
"Last Saturday was my first Saturday and I actually sold out, I didn't have a enough to come back Sunday. So, I really like it here, you get to see a lot of tourists, meet some cool people. It's a lot of fun," said Lyons.
With over 30 vendors, Jake Bass, the market manager says there's always something for the whole family to enjoy.
"We have a lot of food vendors, bakery vendors, we have a lot of arts and crafts, a lot of tourist items, like postcards, stuff like that. The river market is really special," said Bass.
Like many things, the pandemic caused the market to take a step back, but with restrictions loosening, business is ramping back up.
"During 2020 we didn't really start this up too much, we tried to space out limit our numbers, but this year and last year, we've opened it up to more vendors and and even last year we've seen a huge influx of people coming out and visiting," explained Bass.
Lyons says the River Market is important because it provides a space for local businesses and the community to come together.
"I think it's a great way for people to get out as a community, explore the really cool aquarium that we have here and support local business. And I think without supporting local business, it's not so great. But when they get out and do that and find out what's out here, it's great for everyone," she said.
The Chattanooga River Market will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.