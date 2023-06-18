The Chattanooga Market celebrated fathers across the Tennessee Valley with their annual Blue's and Brews Market.
This Father's Day at the First Horizon Pavilion was fun and laughter.
Every year the Brew's and Blue's market allows Father to relax with live music and food while enjoying some unique finds.
"We all wrote cards, and I gave him a gift," said one market-goer.
"Fathers are important; fathers are valuable," said another.
Every year the festival draws thousands of people and vendors to celebrate the day.
"So we want to make them feel appreciated and, you know, love and all of that," said Brandy Ridge, Market Manager.
Event organizers say the Chattanooga Market features a different event and theme every Sunday.
As for Father's Day, the celebration appeared to be a success.
To learn more about the market, click here.